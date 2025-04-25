Major drug bust in Spalding County leads to 11 arrests, more suspects wanted

SPALDING COUNTY, GA — A drug investigation in Griffin has resulted in 11 arrests and a continued search for five additional suspects after authorities uncovered fentanyl, methamphetamine, prescription drugs, and firearms inside a home on Canal Street.

The Spalding County Sheriff’s Office says the home became the focus of the investigation following a string of fentanyl overdoses in the area. Authorities believe several victims had purchased drugs from 26-year-old Trey Carroll and others connected to him.

A search warrant was executed at the residence, where investigators seized multiple controlled substances and weapons. Charges against Carroll include conspiracy to possess fentanyl, ecstasy, and methamphetamine.

“This case was about saving lives,” said Spalding County Sheriff Darrell Dix. “If you’re selling, we’re watching. And we’re going to stack as many charges on you as we can.”

Sheriff Dix also had a pointed message for others dealing drugs in the community, adding, “You better keep your grass cut, junk cars out of your yard, and your dogs contained too.”

Authorities say efforts to locate the remaining suspects are ongoing.

WSBs Ashley Simmons contributed to this story