Major Douglas County road project opens with hopes of easing I-20 traffic

DOUGLAS COUNTY, GA — Douglas County officials have opened a major roadway expansion project along Lee Road that leaders say could improve traffic flow and reduce dependence on Interstate 20.

County officials cut the ribbon on the project, which widened Lee Road from two lanes to four lanes between Interstate 20 and State Route 92.

Douglas County Managing Director Suleman Rana said the project includes additional turn lanes, a raised median, sidewalks and multi-use trails.

“So we widened the roadway from two travel lanes to four travel lanes with a median, intersection improvement, sidewalks, and multi-use trails throughout the project,” Rana said.

Rana said the roadway serves as a major connector for the county, with about 20,000 drivers using the area each day.

“This project was needed because it’s pretty much the spine of Douglas County,” Rana said.

Officials also said safety improvements were made along the corridor.

“We have additional turn lanes, we had some inspection improvements where there were some safety concerns about inspection angles, so we corrected all the safety concerns,” Rana said.

Rana said the county hopes the project and future roadway expansions will improve north-south connectivity and help reduce traffic congestion on I-20.

“We have two new projects that will be on the north and south end of this project, and have similar expansions down the road,” Rana said.

WSB Radio’s Lisa Nicholas contributed to this story.