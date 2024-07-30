Local

Macon man pleads guilty to threatening to shoot Marjorie Taylor Greene in the head

By WSBTV.com News Staff

Marjorie Taylor Greene Rep. Marjorie Taylor-Greene, R-Ga., questions Kimberly Cheatle, Director, U.S. Secret Service, as she testifies during a House Committee on Oversight and Accountability hearing on Oversight of the U.S. Secret Service and the Attempted Assassination of President Donald J. Trump, on Capitol Hill, Monday, July 22, 2024, in Washington. (AP Photo/Rod Lamkey, Jr.) (AP)

ATLANTA — A Georgia man accused of threatening to kill U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene pleaded guilty in federal court on Tuesday.

Sean Patrick Cirillo, of Macon, faces up to five years in prison and three years supervised release, as well as a $250,000 fine. He will be sentenced in November.

In a video of a call shared last November, Cirillo, can be heard claiming he has a sniper rifle and is going to shoot the Republican congresswoman in the head.

In the call, he claims to be a major donor before launching into an expletive-laden tirade.

“I’m going to kill her next week. I’m going to murder her,” Cirillo said. “You don’t think you’re going to get payback? You’re going to die. Your family is going to die.”

Greene said at the time that she had to close her district office in Dalton.

Cirillo is expected to be sentenced on Nov. 7.

