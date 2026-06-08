Mableton planning town hall meeting after move to form its own public safety agencies

COBB COUNTY, GA — The City of Mableton is planning to hold a town hall next week after announcing plans to develop its own public safety agencies.

Dwayne Orrick with the Georgia Association of Chiefs of Police said the hiring process will be critical to building the new system.

“You can only be as good as the people that you recruit, hire and retain,” Orrick said. “You’re going to have to pay above average salaries and benefits, you have to have above average equipment, above average leadership and develop a good core group.”

Orrick said the process should not be rushed and could take up to a year.

The city’s decision comes after negotiations with Cobb County were unsuccessful.

Cobb County leaders recently said a proposed agreement with the City of Mableton to provide police protection, stormwater management and road services is now off after a dispute over police service terms between the two sides.

The intergovernmental agreement expired at midnight on May 31, according to city officials.

Last month, Mableton Mayor Michael Owens released a written statement saying police services will continue while discussions move forward.

“The safety of Mableton residents is my first priority. If you have an emergency, call 911. Help will come,” Owens said. “The Cobb County Sheriff’s Office will provide law enforcement service in the City of Mableton, ensuring that all of our residents are safe. Cobb County Police Officers will be deputized to respond to calls on behalf of the Sheriff’s Office.”