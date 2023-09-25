Loved ones gather to honor Marietta student killed in car wreck

MARIETTA, Ga. — Family, friends and classmates gathered Monday to remember the life of a beloved, 16-year-old student, Liv Teverino.

“Liv was a scholar, an athlete, and a leader in our community,” Marietta Superintendent Dr. Grant Rivera said during one of two recent gatherings held to honor Teverino.

Last week, Teverino died in a car crash along Burnt Hickory Road.

Outside of Marietta High School, where Teverino was student, written notes and flowers now fill her parking spot.

As the community says goodbye, the school district is making sure Teverino’s legacy lives on through a scholarship fund.

“Liv embodied the spirit of Marietta High in every way,” said Marietta High School Principal Marvin Crumbs. “Her dedication, passion, and kindness were evident in every endeavor she undertook. She will always be remembered as a beacon of hope and inspiration for our students.”

According to the school, the scholarship was created to ensure that her legacy continues to inspire future Marietta High School graduates.

Scholarship details and eligibility requirements will be determined at a later date.

A visitation service was held Sunday afternoon at Mayes Ward-Dobbins Marietta Chapel.

Teverino’s celebration of life service was be held at St. Joseph Catholic Church on Monday at 10 a.m.

Police are still investigating the cause of the crash.

