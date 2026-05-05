Loose fire sprinkler causes partial ceiling collapse at Lawrenceville arts center

LAWRENCEVILLE, GA — A loose fire sprinkler pipe connection caused part of a ceiling to collapse at the Lawrenceville Arts Center over the weekend, city officials said.

The incident happened Saturday in a rehearsal room in the basement of the facility while crews from the Aurora Theatre were rehearsing a production, according to Lawrenceville City Manager Chuck Warbington. No injuries were reported.

Warbington said the failure occurred above a drop ceiling in a 2,000-square-foot rehearsal hall, causing the ceiling to fall into the room and flood the space.

Officials said the incident was isolated to that single room and did not affect the rest of the more than 80,000-square-foot facility, including performance spaces.

The arts center reopened within 24 hours, officials said.

“We have contractors working in the space and we have yet to determine why the pipe connection failed,” Warbington said.

City leaders said repairs are underway and the incident is not expected to impact upcoming productions.