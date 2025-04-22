Lockdowns at two metro Atlanta schools after separate safety incidents

ATLANTA — Students at two metro Atlanta high schools were placed on lockdown Monday following separate incidents that raised safety concerns.

At North Atlanta High School, a student was injured after being attacked by another student with a pair of scissors. Atlanta Public Schools officials described the situation as an isolated incident, but it triggered a school-wide alert and temporary lockdown.

The injured student was taken to the hospital for treatment. The student responsible now faces both legal and administrative consequences, according to the district.

Meanwhile, at Chestatee High School in Hall County, a threatening phone call prompted an interior lockdown around 2 p.m. The school, located on Sardis Road, was searched by law enforcement officers, including four K9 units from the Hall County Sheriff’s Office.

Officials gave the all clear after a thorough sweep of the campus and confirmed that no threat was found.

Both schools have resumed normal operations, and investigations into the incidents are ongoing.

WSBs Ashley Simmons contributed to this story