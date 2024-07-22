Local

Local Biden supporters, Democratic party leaders ready to pivot after Biden drops out of the race

Election 2024 Biden Drops Out FILE - Vice President Kamala Harris, left, and President Joe Biden arrive for an event in the East Room of the White House, May 9, 2024, in Washington. She's already broken barriers, and now Harris could soon become the first Black woman to head a major party's presidential ticket after President Joe Biden's ended his reelection bid. The 59-year-old Harris was endorsed by Biden on Sunday, July 21, after he stepped aside amid widespread concerns about the viability of his candidacy. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File) (Evan Vucci/AP)

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Voters passing by Biden-Harris campaign offices in counties across metro Atlanta pointed out, the big signs hanging outside will have to come down this week.

This comes after President Biden dropped out of the 2024 presidential race and endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris.

“I have one in my front yard that says Biden-Harris as well,” said Marcario Ponce.

Another voter, Jasmine Janai, said, “It’s crazy that everything is just going to change like that.”

“Our eyes are on the prize, and it was always clear to us that our goal was to defeat Donald Trump, and we’re going to continue to do that work,” said Rep. Nikema Williams.

Williams is the Chair of Georgia’s Democratic Party and she said the party will endorse Vice President Kamala Harris as the nominee for president.

“I cannot think of a better person to pick up the mantle where President Biden left off and continue us on this journey,” said Rep. Williams. “A prosecutor versus a convicted felon. So, we have a contrast on the ballot, and we’re going to make the case.”

Georgia’s Republican Party Chairman Josh McKoon said the Trump campaign message remains the same.

“In terms of Georgia republicans, what we need to do is focus on winning this election,” said McKoon. “That means talking about President Trump’s positive vision we heard in Milwaukie last week. It means getting our friends and neighbors out to vote, particularly to get them out to vote early.”

Some voters passing by the old Biden/Harris sign at the Dekalb County campaign headquarters said they’re ready to pivot.

“I am hoping I can come to this office in particular and pick up a Harris sign soon,” said Ponce.

Others said their circles are still talking.


0
Comments on this article
0

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Georgia Bulldogs Coverage

mobile apps

Everything you love about wsbradio.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!