Lisa Young Alston, daughter of civil rights icon Andrew Young dies

ATLANTA — The daughter of civil rights leader and former Atlanta mayor Andrew Young has died, her family says.
The family of Ambassador Andrew Young released a statement after her Lisa Young Alston’s death.
Lisa Young Alston passed away Friday, March 14th. The Young and Alston families deeply appreciate the tremendous outpouring of love and support from across the community as we deal with the news of the loss of our beloved Lisa. We ask that the privacy of our family be respected as we deal with the loss of our loved one. More details regarding a celebration of life will be forthcoming as they are finalized.— The Young and Alston Family
Atlanta mayor Andre Dickens also released a statement:
“It is with great sadness to learn of the passing of Lisa Young, daughter of Ambassador Andrew Young. My heartfelt condolences go out to Ambassador Young and the entire Young family during this incredibly difficult time. Lisa will be remembered for her warmth, her strength, and the kindness she extended to everyone she encountered. As we honor her memory, let us come together to offer support, compassion, and prayers to the Young family.”— Mayor Andre Dickens