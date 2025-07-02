Local

Lilburn man identified and arrested for felony burglary at Gwinnett apartment complex

By WSB Radio News Staff
Burglary suspect targeted mailroom, gym in Norcross (Madiedo, Juan)
By WSB Radio News Staff

GWINNETT COUNTY, GA — A Lilburn man has been identified and arrested for felony burglary of a mailroom at an apartment complex in Norcross in late May.

Police say 23-year-old Juan Carlos Avalos was pictured going into the mailroom at the Darnell Apartment Complex in Norcross and taking packages.

He also went into the fitness center and attempted to steal a television.

He’s been arrested and charged with three felony counts of entering an auto with intent to commit theft and one felony count of burglary in the second degree.

0
Comments on this article
0

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Georgia Bulldogs Coverage

mobile apps

Everything you love about wsbradio.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!