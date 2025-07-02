Lilburn man identified and arrested for felony burglary at Gwinnett apartment complex

GWINNETT COUNTY, GA — A Lilburn man has been identified and arrested for felony burglary of a mailroom at an apartment complex in Norcross in late May.

Police say 23-year-old Juan Carlos Avalos was pictured going into the mailroom at the Darnell Apartment Complex in Norcross and taking packages.

He also went into the fitness center and attempted to steal a television.

He’s been arrested and charged with three felony counts of entering an auto with intent to commit theft and one felony count of burglary in the second degree.