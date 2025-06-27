Gwinnett police issuing bolo for suspect who targeted mailroom, gym in Norcross

GWINNETT COUNTY, GA — Gwinnett County police are trying to identify a burglary suspect who targeted a mailroom and a gym in unincorporated Norcross on May 29.

The suspect entered the mailroom of the Darnell Apartments located at 4270 Phil Niekro Parkway and stole multiple packages belonging to residents.

He also went to the fitness center where he attempted to steal a television.

The man is described as a Hispanic male with a medium build, multiple tattoos on his body, and short black hair. He was last seen wearing blue tracksuit with red stripes along the sleeves.

If anyone has any information to share in this case, please contact GCPD detectives at 770.513.5300. To remain anonymous, tipsters should contact Crime Stoppers at 404.577.TIPS (8477) or visit www.stopcrimeATL.com .

Crime Stoppers tipsters can receive a cash reward for information leading to an arrest and indictment in this case.