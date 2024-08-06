LifeLine Animal Project faces record intake in Atlanta shelters, waives fees to reunite

ATLANTA — A record-breaking 1,005 animals entered DeKalb County Animal Services in July, according to LifeLine Animal Project.

This is the highest monthly intake since LifeLine began managing DeKalb and Fulton County animal shelters 11 years ago. Of this total, 451 were lost dogs.

LifeLine’s Fulton County operations also saw a significant intake with 917 animals, the second-highest monthly intake in over eleven years, including 420 lost dogs.

LifeLine Animal Project manages the only open-intake animal shelters in both Fulton and DeKalb counties.

The organization ensures no animal is turned away, despite health, condition, need, or behavior.

They heavily rely on community support to give every animal, including lost and abandoned pets, a chance to find a home or reunite with their owners.

However, the reclaim rate for lost dogs remains alarmingly low at only 14 percent, which impacts LifeLine’s ability to manage incoming animals. The high intake rates raise the threat of euthanasia for animals struggling in the shelter environment.

“Sometimes when pets are missing, owners may not know where to turn to find their pets, or they may be worried about fines or fees if they think their pet may be in one of our shelters,” said LifeLine Animal Project CEO and Founder Rebecca Guinn. “We are waiving all reclaim fees for pets who end up in our shelters for the first time, and we’re also asking neighbors to help more lost pets get back home with a few simple steps.”

LifeLine is implementing several initiatives to help lost pets return home and reduce shelter overcrowding:

Home Free Program: LifeLine is waiving all reclaim fees and fines for pets who end up in their shelters for the first time.

LifeLine is waiving all reclaim fees and fines for pets who end up in their shelters for the first time. Take 48: As 63% of lost dogs are found less than a mile from home, LifeLine encourages finders to take 48 hours to follow a few steps, like reporting the pet on Petco Love Lost, before taking them to the shelter.

As 63% of lost dogs are found less than a mile from home, LifeLine encourages finders to take 48 hours to follow a few steps, like reporting the pet on Petco Love Lost, before taking them to the shelter. Become a Friendly Finder: If the pet isn’t claimed in a few days, consider keeping the pet for three days during the “hold” period until it becomes available for adoption. LifeLine will provide microchips, vaccines, and supplies.

LifeLine’s efforts aim to educate and involve the community in addressing the issue of lost pets to prevent overcrowding and potential euthanasia. For more information on what to do if you find a lost pet, visit LifeLineAnimal.org/Found-pets/.