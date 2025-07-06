At least one dead, multiple injured in boating accidents over July 4th weekend in Georgia

ATLANTA — Georgia’s waterways saw a string of dangerous and tragic incidents over the Fourth of July holiday weekend, with state officials reporting multiple injuries, several boat explosions, and at least one confirmed death.

According to the Georgia Department of Natural Resources (DNR), Friday alone accounted for 13 boating-related incidents, resulting in one confirmed drowning, a possible second death, and 18 injuries.

Among the most serious incidents:

A four-year-old girl was hospitalized after the pontoon boat she was on capsized with 12 people aboard.

A 13-year-old girl suffered injuries after being struck by a spinning boat propeller.

A teenager was struck by lightning during recreational activities on the water.

Three separate boat explosions and fires left 14 people injured, including a serious incident on Lake Nottely in Union County.

That explosion occurred shortly after the boat had refueled at Cozy Cove Marina and was idling in the water. Seven people were burned in the blast, including teenagers who had been tubing nearby.

Witness Art Miller, the grandfather of one of the teens, described the terrifying scene, he spoke with Channel 2 Action News stating, “It had just absolutely catastrophically exploded; the two boys, the two teenagers were basically blown into the engine compartment of the boat, literally pulled them out and threw them overboard to save them.”

Another seven people were injured in a separate boat explosion near Lake Lanier.

DNR says more details are expected to be released later regarding Saturday’s boating incidents.