Leaders behind “The Stitch” try to find way forward after cut in funding

ATLANTA, GA — Leaders behind “The Stitch”, a massive project to reconnect downtown and Midtown Atlanta are trying to figure out the best way forward after the federal government pulls millions of dollars in grant funding.

“The fact of the matter is, it’s terribly disappointing,” said Jack Cebe, Director of The Stitch.

According to Cebe, the project is losing $151 million dollars in grant funding after the signing of the One Big Beautiful Bill Act last month.

“We probably will not be going to construction as planned mid-next year, at least with the full Phase 1,” he said.

Cebe says the Stitch is still happening. They are working on finding alternative funding sources and discussing splitting up the project which would eventually build a large green space above portions of the Downtown Connector.

Austin Eller contributed to this story.