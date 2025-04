CALIFORNIA — A new lawsuit accuses Google of using its products to secretly gather information about school-age children.

Bloomberg Law reports the suit filed in a California federal court claims the tech giant collects not only education records, but thousands of other data points that span a child’s life.

The company’s suite of ‘Workspace for Education’ apps are used by nearly 70% of K-thru-12 schools in the U.S.

Google has not commented on the lawsuit.