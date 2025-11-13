Lawmakers hear warnings about social media and AI harming Georgia students’ learning and well-being

ATLANTA — A panel of Georgia state lawmakers is hearing new testimony about the negative impacts of social media, smartphones, and artificial intelligence on students across the state.

Georgia Southern University’s Dr. Abraham Flanagan told lawmakers that device misuse is widespread in classrooms, saying “the typical student misuses their devices for about an hour a day during instruction time.” He warned that the issue goes beyond learning loss.

“Device misuse isn’t just a harm for the quality of learning, it also threatens students’ quality of well-being; their mental and emotional well-being when they’re in schools,” Flanagan said. He added that misuse can also contribute to bullying.

Atlanta physician Dr. Stan Sonu described the pull of social media on students as a form of addiction, saying it directly affects their mental health.

“When they are permitted to use it in school, even during breaks, it’s not so much a question of willpower… as it is simply brain chemistry. If the phone is available they will use it and they will go on social media,” Sonu testified.

Recent studies presented to the panel show students frequently access social media during the school day when given the opportunity, creating distractions and worsening behavior issues.

The committee is expected to release a legislative report next month, outlining possible policy changes for phone, AI, and technology use in schools ahead of the upcoming session.

WSB Radio’s Jonathan O’Brien contributed to this story.