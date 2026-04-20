Lanes reopened on I-75 south in metro Atlanta after crews cleaned fuel spill

COBB COUNTY, GA — All lanes have reopened on I-75 south in metro Atlanta after crews finished cleaning up a fuel spill on Monday afternoon.

The fuel spill led officials to shut down four right lanes of I-75 southbound at Delk Road (Exit 261) in Cobb County.

The cleanup efforts created additional traffic problems for commuters.

The Marietta Fire Marshals Office says there are no injuries reported from the fuel spill.

Officials add there should be no impact to the environment as a result of the fuel spill.

It is unclear what led to the fuel spill.

This is an active investigation.