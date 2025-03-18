Local

Lane closures continue on North Druid Hills Road for water-line repair and bridge construction

By WSB Radio News Staff and Ashley Simmons
Lane closure on I-85 for work on North Druid Hills Road (GDOT)
DEKALB COUNTY, GA — Commuters in DeKalb County will face lane closures on North Druid Hills Road as crews work to complete a long-running water-line repair project.

Lanes between Spring Creek Road and Willivee Drive will be shut down during normal work hours today and tomorrow as crews put the finishing touches on the repairs. The project, which began in November, has been a familiar disruption for thousands of drivers in the area.

In addition to the water-line repairs, construction is also underway on a new bridge structure over I-85. This bridge will connect the future Displaced Left Turn (DLT) for westbound traffic on North Druid Hills Road (SR 42) to southbound I-85. The DLT bridge is expected to be completed by the end of March 2025, though the construction schedule remains subject to change.

Motorists are advised to plan for delays and seek alternate routes if possible as work continues in the area.

