Lake Lanier Association celebrates completion of another mile of shoreline protection

HALL COUNTY, GA — The Lake Lanier Association is celebrating the completion of another mile of shoreline protection named “project armor.”

Executive Director Victoria Clevenger says it’s the latest phase in their ongoing efforts to address erosion, especially around the lake’s islands.

“Naturally, the wave action of the boaters and visitors to such a busy lake are going to cause some level of erosion. It can also happen naturally with some level of rainfall,” said Clevenger.

She says that erosion can lead to decreased capacity which affects not just boaters, but metro Atlanta’s drinking water supply.