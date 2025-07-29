Lake Allatoona life jacket loaner station dedicated to late boating safety advocate

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga. — “Wear it for them.”

That’s the message from Brianna Day, as a new life jacket loaner station on Lake Allatoona is dedicated to the memory of her late husband.

Cpt. Chris Day, a passionate advocate for recreational boating safety, served as an instructor trainer with the National Safe Boating Council (NSBC) for eight years.

Day also operated TowBoatUS businesses, including one on Allatoona. He was 40 when he passed away from pancreatic cancer in 2024.

Brianna says this loaner station will join several others Chris erected on that lake himself.

“We put up one in honor of him just to spread awareness, to save a life if we can,” says Day. “Ninety percent of accidents on waters are because of non-life jacket use. So if I can help that and continue his mission, that’s kind of what I’m trying to do.”

The new life-jacket loaner station at Allatoona landing includes Chris’ name and a photo of Brianna’s step son.

“I wear it for him,” she said. “That’s what I tell people all of the time. Don’t just wear your life jacket to save your life, wear it for your family so you can come home to your family at night.”

According to the Atlanta-based CDC, “life jackets reduce the risk of drowning while boating for people of all ages and swimming abilities. Life jackets should be used by children for all activities while in and around natural water.”

Officials add that life jackets can also be used by weaker swimmers of all ages in and around natural water and swimming pools.

Visitors can find a life jacket that fits them and return it when they’re finished.

WSB Radio’s Veronica Waters contributed to this story