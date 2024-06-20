Local

Knox Highway reopened after commercial vehicle fire, Cherokee County officials say

CHEROKEE COUNTY - The westbound lanes of a busy highway in Cherokee County have been reopened after a commercial vehicle fire on Thursday morning, according to the Cherokee County Fire and Emergency Services.

Emergency crews in Cherokee County responded the area of Knox Bridge Highway at Oakdale Road around 9 a.m. after reports of a car fire.

Crews were seen battling heavy flames and smoke.

There is no official word on what caused the fire or if any injuries were reported.

