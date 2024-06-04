Kim Zolciak, Kroy Biermann reach agreement to avoid foreclosure on Milton mansion

ATLANTA — In what has been a contentious divorce, Kim Zolciak and Kroy Biermann have reached an agreement to avoid foreclosure on their Milton mansion.

PEOPLE magazine reported the former “Real Housewives of Atlanta” star and the former Atlanta Falcon agreed with Truist Bank to cease foreclosure for the next 90 days, so they can try to sell their home without it being foreclosed on.

The 15,000-square-foot mansion overlooks a lake and the 18th fairway at the Manor Golf & Country Club. The home includes seven bedrooms, eight full bathrooms, and three partial bathrooms. The garage can hold up to eight cars.





Other features include a walk-in wine cellar, billiard room, arcade game room, home theater, and a gym with a private massage room. It also comes with a full in-law suite with a full kitchen and living room.

The latest foreclosure was supposed to happen on May 3, but the couple filed a motion to have it delayed.

The couple filed for divorce last May after 11 years of marriage. They initially dropped the petition in July, but Bierman refiled for divorce again in August, saying their marriage was irretrievably broken.

This is the second time the home has been put up for foreclosure.

“This matter was placed on the inactive docket on January 31, 2024. At such time, Respondent informed the Court that the foreclosure sale had been canceled and there was, therefore, no justiciable issue pending before the Court,” court documents said.

The home had been listed as for sale by Atlanta Fine Homes Sotheby’s International but has since been pulled down.

At the end of last year, the listing price for the house dropped dramatically. The original listing from October showed the estranged couple asking for $6 million. By the end of December, the listing showed an asking price of $5.5 million.

PEOPLE reports the couple now have the home listed for $4.5 million.