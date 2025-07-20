Kennesaw State University supports student parents with new grant program

KENNESAW, GA — With at least one in five college students raising children while pursuing their degrees, Kennesaw State University is stepping up to support student parents through a new grant-funded initiative.

The Georgia Department of Early Care and Learning, in partnership with Atlanta-based nonprofit Nana Grants, awarded KSU a $75,000 grant, one of three issued statewide. The funding aims to provide student parents with tools and resources to help them succeed academically while balancing family responsibilities.

Dr. Allison Garefino, Clinical Director of Children and Family Programs at KSU, says the program serves a broad group, including grandparents raising grandchildren and students caring for younger siblings.

The program offers backpacks filled with age-appropriate toys and activities for children visiting campus with their parent or guardian, along with a variety of other support services tailored to student caregivers.