Kennesaw police issue warning about IRS scams

By Miles Montgomery
KENNESAW, Ga. — Police in Kennesaw are issuing warnings about IRS scams during tax season.

“The IRS will not correspond with you via email without your consent, first,” Kennesaw police said.

Avoid replying to any emails from sources that claim to be from a governmental agency. It is important to go to the source and verify, police officials warn.

“Never purchase a gift card and/or send identifying information to a caller in exchange for promised money or claims of money owed. This is another recurring scam,” Kennesaw police said. “If you happen to get a call on the phone from someone claiming to be from the IRS (or any other government agency), saying you owe money and must pay right now or the agents/deputies/police will be over to arrest you at any minute…well, we want you to know...It’s a scam.”

Police are also reminding the public to “think smart” and avoid giving away your hard-earned money.

Anyone who needs to contact the IRS by email should visit https://www.irs.gov/ and contact them directly. If you have questions about or need to report phishing and online scams you can go to their website here.

