Kennesaw police investigating after human remains found by person picking blueberries

KENNESAW, Ga. — Kennesaw police are investigating after human skeletal remains were found by someone picking blackberries.

Police said someone picking blueberries stumbled on the remains near Frey Road NW and George Busbee Parkway. The location is behind a power station and across the street from the Camden Shiloh apartment complex. The caller reported the remains after initially notifying a site inspector at the power station.

It’s unclear how long they have been at the location. Police confirmed the remains are that of an adult, but have not said if they are male or female.

“It appears to be adult skeletal remains. We have no identifiers if it’s a male or female, their age or height,” David Buchanan of the Kennesaw Police Department said.

Police have not said if they suspect foul play.

Buchanan said that despite existing missing persons cases in Kennesaw, there is no immediate connection to this discovery.

The Cobb County Medical Examiner’s Office will be working alongside the Kennesaw Police Department to identify the remains and the cause of death.

People living at a nearby apartment complex were shocked to see the medical examiner and multiple police cruisers in their neighborhood.

Ivory Evans said the discovery is disturbing.

“It’s concerning because skeletal remains. That means it’s been there, it’s decomposed,” Evans said. “It’s kind of terrifying we have kids that walk back and forth, it’s the summertime, it’s concerning.”

Anyone with information is asked to call the Kennesaw Police Criminal Investigations Division at 770-429-4533.