Kennesaw Mountain to limit vehicle access ahead of safety changes

KENNESAW, GA — Vehicle access to the top of Kennesaw Mountain will soon be restricted as park officials move forward with new safety measures. Beginning next year, drivers will no longer be allowed to take their cars to the top of Kennesaw Mountain.

After years of planning, work will begin in October to convert the narrow road leading to the summit. One lane will become pedestrian-only, while the other will be dedicated to shuttle buses. Kennesaw Mountain National Battlefield Park Superintendent Patrick Gamman says the change is about safety.

“With 2 million visitors a year, it’s becoming dangerous to have cars and pedestrians using the same narrow road,” Gamman said. “As park superintendent I have to protect this place and I have to protect everybody in it.”

Currently, cars are restricted from driving to the top on weekends and holidays. Under the new plan, set to take full effect in January, shuttles will remain free for visitors.

“I’m really hoping this will improve the experience, but number one, keep people safe,” Gamman said, noting that the road is often crowded with walkers, strollers, cyclists, and leashed dogs alongside vehicles.

The new restrictions are expected to make the mountain more accessible for visitors while reducing hazards on the steep, winding road.

WSB’s Jonathan O’Brien contributed to this story