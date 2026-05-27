Kennesaw man charged after being accused of crashing into a middle school

KENNESAW, GA — A Kennesaw man faces charges after a crash that caused damage to a middle school in Acworth.

Police say a Ford F-150 driven by 48-year-old Juan Arellano slammed into the brick electronic sign at Awtrey Middle School earlier this month.

Investigators say the crash caused damage to school property. No injuries were reported.

Investigators, with the assistance of Flock cameras, were able to identify the suspect vehicle.

Arellano faces multiple charges, including failure to maintain lane and reckless driving.

Police say the investigation is ongoing.