ATLANTA — Katt Williams grabbed the attention of the culture after his explosive interview on Shannon Sharpe’s ‘Club Shay Shay’ podcast earlier this year.

Now, Williams is continuing his run after announcing his latest comedy tour, ‘Heaven on Earth’.

The tour will kick off in January 2025, and will officially arrive in Atlanta on Saturday, March 1.

Presale tickets became available on Wednesday on Ticketmaster.com. Additional information can be found on www.KattWilliamsLive.com.