Just 11 more minutes of sleep could lower heart attack risk, study finds

ATLANTA — A new study suggests small lifestyle changes may help improve overall health and reduce the risk of heart attack.

CBS correspondent Vicki Barker reports that getting an extra 11 minutes of sleep each night can reduce heart attack risk by 10%.

Researchers also found that adding a five-minute walk each day or having an extra serving of vegetables at dinner had similar benefits.

Barker says the study suggests these smaller lifestyle changes may be easier to achieve and maintain compared to larger changes often made as part of New Year’s resolutions.