Jury continues deliberations in retrial of former state trooper accused in deadly teen crash

CARROLL COUNTY, GA — Jurors are set to resume deliberations Wednesday morning in the retrial of former Georgia State Trooper Anthony “AJ” Scott, accused of vehicular homicide in a 2015 crash that killed two teenage girls.

Scott admitted he was speeding close to 90 miles per hour without lights or sirens when his cruiser slammed into a Nissan Sentra carrying four teens on Highway 27. Sixteen-year-old Isabella Chinchilla and 17-year-old Kylie Lindsey were killed, while two others, including driver Dillon Wall, were seriously injured.

Wall, who suffered a brain injury and memory loss, says he is ready for closure. “I’m moving forward, putting it in the past,” he said.

Kylie Lindsey’s mother, Kellie, described the ordeal as devastating. “It has been horrific, just the things that have taken place since the accident that he, AJ, has put our families through,” she said.

The defense has argued Scott attempted to steer away from the impact, while prosecutors call his speed “reckless.” Jurors worked late into the night Tuesday, spending nearly eight hours reviewing dashcam footage from Scott’s cruiser and bodycam video from a Bremen officer at the scene. Some family members left the courtroom as the graphic video replayed.

This is Scott’s second trial in the case. His 2019 trial ended in a mistrial after prosecutors failed to disclose key evidence about where the teens were sitting in the car.

Scott, who is now the mayor of Buchanan, faces vehicular homicide charges. Jurors are expected back in court at 10 a.m. to continue deliberations.

