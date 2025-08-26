Closing arguments ahead in retrial of former state trooper facing vehicular homicide charges

CARROLL COUNTY, GA — Closing arguments are expected Tuesday morning in Carroll County in the vehicular homicide retrial of former Georgia State Trooper Anthony “AJ” Scott, now the mayor of Buchanan.

Scott is charged in the 2015 high-speed crash that killed 16-year-old Isabella Chinchilla and 17-year-old Kylie Lindsey, and seriously injured two others. Prosecutors say Scott was driving nearly 90 miles per hour without lights or sirens on Highway 27 when his patrol car slammed into the teens’ vehicle.

Scott himself took the stand as the final defense witness, testifying that he was not responding to a call at the time of the crash. The defense rested after his testimony.

This is Scott’s second trial in the case. His first ended in a mistrial after it was revealed prosecutors had not disclosed key evidence regarding where one of the teens may have been sitting in the car.

Jurors are expected to begin deliberations following closing arguments later Tuesday afternoon.