Judge denies second venue change request in trial of Apalachee shooter’s father

BARROW COUTNY, GA — A judge has declined a renewed request from attorneys for Colin Gray, the father of the alleged Apalachee High School shooter, to move his trial to a new location.

During a motions hearing, Gray’s legal team asked Barrow County Superior Court Judge Nicholas Primm to reconsider his earlier decision to bring in jurors from nearby Hall County instead of relocating the trial. Defense attorneys argue the case has received widespread media coverage across both counties, making it difficult to seat an impartial jury.

Judge Primm denied the request, stating that a change of venue would delay the trial too significantly. However, he did leave the door open to reconsider the decision if jury selection later proves unsuccessful.

Gray is charged with providing his son, Colt Gray, access to the AR-style weapon allegedly used in the Apalachee High School shooting, which left four people dead and nine others injured nearly a year ago. He faces multiple charges related to his role in the events leading up to the attack.

Gray’s trial is currently scheduled to begin in September. The case has drawn statewide attention due to its connection to one of Georgia’s deadliest school shootings.

WSB’s Ashley Simmons contributed to this story