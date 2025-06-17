Father of accused Apalachee High School shooter back in court for venue hearing

BARROW COUNTY, GA — Attorneys for Colin Gray, the father of the alleged Apalachee High School shooter, appeared in court for a motions hearing as they continue to push for a change of venue in his upcoming trial.

Gray is accused of giving his son, Colt Gray, access to the AR-style weapon allegedly used in the tragic school shooting that killed four people and injured nine others nearly a year ago. He faces charges related to his involvement in the lead-up to the incident.

Barrow County Superior Court Judge Nicholas Primm previously ruled the trial would remain in Barrow County but that jurors would be selected from nearby Hall County to reduce potential bias. Gray’s attorneys argue Hall County is too close and falls within the same media market, potentially undermining the fairness of the jury pool.

In new court filings, the defense is once again requesting that the trial be relocated farther away to ensure impartiality.

Gray’s trial is currently set to begin in September. The case remains under intense public scrutiny due to its connection to one of Georgia’s most devastating school shootings.

WSB’s Austin Eller contributed to this story