Jonesboro’s police chief and assistant chief resign in the same week

JONESBORO, GA — Jonesboro Mayor Donya Sartor tells WSB Radio that Police Chief Todd Coyt and Assistant Police Chief Audrey Dunlap both handed in their resignations this week.

No reason was given for either Coyt or Dunlap’s resignation, which were effective immediately.

But, the mayor says Major Christopher Cato will serve as interim police chief in Coyt’s place.

Back in 2024, Sartor fired then Police Chief Tommy Henderson citing her constitutional right. to do so. Prior to Henderson’s reign, the mayor also fired former Sgt. Daryll Triplet. He claimed it was retaliation after being part of an investigation into whether or not Sartor pulled a gun on an officer during a City Hall meeting.

However, Sartor says Coyt served the City of Jonesboro very well and she has nothing respect for him and for the service he and Dunlap gave to the community.

Sartor wants residents to know the city is safe despite all the changes.