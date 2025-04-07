Jonesboro city council faces uncertainty amid leadership departures and loss of accounting firm

JONESBORO, GA — The Jonesboro City Council is set to meet tonight under a cloud of uncertainty, following a wave of leadership changes and the sudden departure of the city’s longtime accounting firm.

Accounting firm Fulton and Kozak has officially ended its contract with the city, citing a loss of confidence in Jonesboro’s management. The firm’s departure leaves the city without an external accounting team or a finance director heading into this evening’s meeting.

The city’s finance department has seen significant turnover, with the most recent finance director resigning last week; the third person to leave the position since 2023. Similarly, Jonesboro has cycled through three city managers over the same time period.

Adding to the instability, Mayor Donya Sartor recently submitted her resignation before reversing the decision and returning to her post.

Tonight’s meeting marks the first for the council since the latest round of departures. With major financial oversight roles now vacant, city officials may face tough questions and a tense public forum as they address growing concerns over leadership.