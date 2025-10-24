Joint nursing program between GA Tech and Emory University hopes to aid in critical nursing shortage

ATLANTA — Georgia is facing a critical nursing shortage and there is now a new nursing program between Georgia Tech and Emory University to develop a pipeline to prepare more local nurses to meet the state’s demands.

“Every county from south Georgia to right here in the metro Atlanta area is experiencing the impact of not having enough nurses to satisfy the need,” says Georgia Tech’s Shannon Dabronski.

With this collaboration, eligible students who graduate with a bachelor’s degree from Georgia Tech will be able to enroll in the School of Nursing’s Master of Nursing Program.

Students who complete the 15-month program are eligible to sit for the National Council Licensure Examination and begin practice as a registered nurse.

Some estimates show some 18K nurses will be needed in Georgia by 2037 that would mean we’d have one of the largest nursing shortages in the nation.