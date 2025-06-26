Johns Creek mayor pushes for city’s own ZIP code

JOHNS CREEK, GA — Mayor John Bradberry is renewing efforts to secure a dedicated ZIP code for the city of Johns Creek, calling it a matter of public safety, economic fairness, and civic identity.

Currently, Johns Creek is divided among ZIP codes tied to five neighboring cities, including Alpharetta, Duluth, Suwanee, and Roswell, creating confusion for residents, businesses, and even emergency responders.

“From a public safety standpoint, someone says they’re calling with a 911 call in the city of X, but really they’re in city Y,” Bradberry explained. “Johns Creek is divided up into basically five different cities’ ZIP codes, and none of those say Johns Creek.”

The mayor says this confusion can also result in misallocated sales tax revenue, with money potentially credited to the wrong jurisdiction.

To address the issue, Bradberry is joining forces with the National ZIP Code Advocacy Coalition and plans to enlist the help of Georgia’s U.S. senators. He’s also encouraging residents to get involved.

“We will probably need their involvement and their engagement on the issue to help push the best service and the federal government to hopefully see this our way,” he said.

With a population of roughly 85,000, Bradberry says Johns Creek deserves its own ZIP code to ensure accurate representation, better emergency response, and greater community cohesion.

WSB’s Sabrina Cupit contributed to this story