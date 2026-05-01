Joe Biden endorses former Atlanta mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms

ATLANTA — Former U.S. President Joe Biden has announced he is endorsing a former Atlanta mayor in Georgia’s race for governor.

Biden released a video on his social media page on Friday endorsing Keisha Lance Bottoms.

It marks his first endorsement since leaving the White House in 2025.

Atlanta’s former mayor previously served as a senior adviser in the Biden administration.

“Keisha has faced every challenge a leader could face and then some,” Biden said in the video. “A global pandemic, a major cyber attack on the city systems, economic uncertainty that tested every community across Georgia. She handled it all with steady, thoughtful leadership. That’s the definition of battle-tested.”

In 2023, Bottoms left her role at the White House to be with her family.

She joined the Biden administration in 2022.