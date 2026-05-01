Local

Joe Biden endorses former Atlanta mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms

By Miles Montgomery
Keisha Lance Bottoms announces run for governor
By Miles Montgomery

ATLANTA — Former U.S. President Joe Biden has announced he is endorsing a former Atlanta mayor in Georgia’s race for governor.

Biden released a video on his social media page on Friday endorsing Keisha Lance Bottoms.

It marks his first endorsement since leaving the White House in 2025.

Atlanta’s former mayor previously served as a senior adviser in the Biden administration.

“Keisha has faced every challenge a leader could face and then some,” Biden said in the video. “A global pandemic, a major cyber attack on the city systems, economic uncertainty that tested every community across Georgia. She handled it all with steady, thoughtful leadership. That’s the definition of battle-tested.”

In 2023, Bottoms left her role at the White House to be with her family.

She joined the Biden administration in 2022.

Miles Montgomery

Miles Montgomery

Digital Content Producer



Listen

news

weather

traffic

Georgia Bulldogs Coverage