Jelly Roll holds private concert for Apalachee High School students

BARROW COUNTY, Ga. — Country musician Jelly Roll held a private concert for students of Apalachee High School in Winder on Saturday.

The singer performed at Winder’s Jug Tavern Park on Saturday afternoon before his show at State Farm Arena later that night.

The show happened at 1:30 p.m. and was only open to people associated with the high school.

The City of Winder said the concert was to “foster healing and unity for the students, faculty, and families of Apalachee High School as they come together to reflect and support one another following September’s tragedy.”

Colt Gray, 14, was arrested minutes after a shooting at the school on Sept. 4 that killed four people and injured nine others.

He was charged with murder.

Gray pleaded not guilty on Tuesday.

His father, Colin Gray, has also been charged with murder.

Investigators say that Colin Gray gave his son the rifle used in the attack as a Christmas gift just months after Colt Gray was investigated for school threats in 2023.