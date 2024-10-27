Local

Jelly Roll holds private concert for Apalachee High School students

Jelly Roll holds private concert for Apalachee High School students (Angie Ward 94.9 The Bull/iHeartRadio)

BARROW COUNTY, Ga. — Country musician Jelly Roll held a private concert for students of Apalachee High School in Winder on Saturday.

The singer performed at Winder’s Jug Tavern Park on Saturday afternoon before his show at State Farm Arena later that night.

The show happened at 1:30 p.m. and was only open to people associated with the high school.

The City of Winder said the concert was to “foster healing and unity for the students, faculty, and families of Apalachee High School as they come together to reflect and support one another following September’s tragedy.”

Colt Gray, 14, was arrested minutes after a shooting at the school on Sept. 4 that killed four people and injured nine others.

He was charged with murder.

Gray pleaded not guilty on Tuesday.

His father, Colin Gray, has also been charged with murder.

Investigators say that Colin Gray gave his son the rifle used in the attack as a Christmas gift just months after Colt Gray was investigated for school threats in 2023.

0
Comments on this article
0

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Georgia Bulldogs Coverage

mobile apps

Everything you love about wsbradio.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!