Jeep rented by missing Navy Sailor found submerged in river near where his body was found, GBI says

By Miles Montgomery

Devin Jeter was last seen driving a rental car. The vehicle has been found. Jeter's body was found in a Georgia river Monday.

TELFAIR COUNTY, Ga. — A Georgia State Patrol dive team found the missing Jeep Compass submerged in the Ocmulgee River that was rented by Devin Jeter, a U.S. Navy Sailor from Georgia, according to Georgia Bureau of Investigation officials.

Around 12:55 p.m. on Nov. 11, a fisherman in Telfair County found Jeter’s body in the Ocmulgee River near Lumber City, GA., according to GBI officials. Telfair County Sheriff Sim Davidson requested GBI to assist in the investigation.

Investigators later learned that Jeter was reported missing by his family to the Atlanta Police Department on Nov. 8.

According to investigators, Jeter’s last known location was Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport on Nov. 7.

Jeter’s family told WSBTV that he used the 2024 silver Jeep Compass with Florida license plate EWAG47 on Thursday evening to drive down to Jacksonville where he was stationed in the U.S. Navy.

When the 25-year-old didn’t show up for work the next day, his co-workers alerted his family, leading them to file a missing person report.

According to investigators, no visible damage was found on the Jeep. Officials have asked the public for help in gathering additional information in the case.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the GBI regional investigative office in Eastman at 478-374-6988, or share tips anonymously via the GBI’s tip line at 1-800-597-TIPS (8477), online at GBI’s tip submission page, or through the “See Something, Send Something” mobile app.

