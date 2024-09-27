‘It’s an utter catastrophe:’ Crews clean up debris, downed trees, repair power lines in Gwinnett Co.

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Crews are hard at work clearing downed trees and powerlines in Gwinnett County.

Tropical Storm Helene made landfall overnight in Gwinnett County and across Georgia.

At a home on Alpine Drive in Lilburn, a huge tree crashed down on top of the garage of a home.

“I was in the back of my room, I was asleep when it happened, it shook the whole house. I figured it was a tree, but I was surprised by the impact that it would have,” resident Luke Gillmore told Channel 2′s Audrey Washington on Friday.

Gillmore said the tree totaled two cars in the driveway.

“The roof needs to be repaired, it’s an utter catastrophe,” Gillmore explained.

Over on Temple Johnson Road, in Snellville, some residents dealt with downed powerlines.

“We’re hanging in there,” Donna Anthony told Washington.

Anthony and her family waited by their garage with no power as crews worked to repair downed powerlines.

“It’s been getting pretty bad,” said Donna Anthony.

The storm swept through much of Gwinnett County and brought with it high winds and heavy rain.

The rain caused widespread flooding that turned Indian Trail Road in Norcross into a lake.

Police were forced to shut down most of the busy road to traffic until the water receded.

“It could have been worse,” said Luke Gillmore.