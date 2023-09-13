‘It happened so quickly’: Woman says puppy was mauled to death by another dog at local dog park

JOHNS CREEK, Ga. — A woman says she’s traumatized after her puppy was mauled to death by another dog at a metro dog park.

It happened last Saturday at Newtown Park in Johns Creek.

The puppy’s owner says that she doesn’t know who the dog owner is, but she worries the animal could attack again.

It was a busy Saturday when Brianna Alcala brought her 3-month-old Dobermann -- named Zilla -- out to the Newtown dog park.

She said a man with a pit bull sat down next to her and began petting the 50-pound Dobermann.

“I was sitting right here on this bench. And then out of nowhere, I just see the pit bull attacking my dog, and she got a hold of him really good and started tugging,” Alcala said.

Alcala grabbed the pit bull by the collar; the man grabbed the Dobermann.

“It happened so quickly. All I hear is just crying, just growling and crying, like screaming crying,” Alcala said.

All she could think to do was rush Zilla to the vet’s emergency room. She never got the man’s name.

Zilla was so badly mauled, the vet had to put the puppy down.

When she met Mims on Wednesday, it was the first time Alcala had been back to the dog park since the incident.

“It’s a little emotional, I’m not going to lie. But I wouldn’t come back to a dog park -- any dog park -- after that experience. It was so traumatic,” Alcala said.

She told Mims that she filed a report with Johns Creek police.

“There really wasn’t much that can be done because it is an open dog park,” Alcala said.

What worries her is that the dog could attack again.

“I feel like that pit bull should be put down,” Alcala said.

Peggy Ridley, who brings her dog to this park regularly, heard about what happened.

“It’s devastating. You just have to really watch when you bring your dog to the dog park. So, we always kind of watch,” Ridley said.

Johns Creek police confirmed there’s not much they can do because it is not a criminal investigation.

Alcala said she’d just like the dog’s owner to come forward and apologize.