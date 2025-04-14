IRS issues tax scam warning ahead of filing deadline

As the tax filing deadline approaches, the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) is warning taxpayers to be on high alert for scams, particularly those involving fake emails and text messages that appear to come from the agency.

One of the most common schemes circulating now involves messages offering “easy ways to file” or links claiming “your taxes are ready.” The IRS says it does not send links via email or text and never makes threats or demands immediate payment.

Key red flags to watch out for include:

Unrealistic promises of large tax refunds or credits.

Threats of arrest, deportation, or legal action if payment is not made immediately.

Suspicious links or websites, especially those with misspellings or strange URLs.

Tax advice on social media encouraging dishonest claims or inaccurate information on returns.

The IRS emphasizes that its first form of contact is almost always through official mail sent via the U.S. Postal Service not electronic messages.

For more information on how to recognize and avoid tax scams, visit

www.irs.gov/help/tax-scams/recognize-tax-scams-and-fraud.