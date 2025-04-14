Local

IRS issues tax scam warning ahead of filing deadline

By WSB Radio News Staff and Ashley Simmons
Tax Scam is shown using a text. Internal Revenue Service IRS
Tax Scam Warning (Andrii - stock.adobe.com)
By WSB Radio News Staff and Ashley Simmons

As the tax filing deadline approaches, the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) is warning taxpayers to be on high alert for scams, particularly those involving fake emails and text messages that appear to come from the agency.

One of the most common schemes circulating now involves messages offering “easy ways to file” or links claiming “your taxes are ready.” The IRS says it does not send links via email or text and never makes threats or demands immediate payment.

Key red flags to watch out for include:

  • Unrealistic promises of large tax refunds or credits.
  • Threats of arrest, deportation, or legal action if payment is not made immediately.
  • Suspicious links or websites, especially those with misspellings or strange URLs.
  • Tax advice on social media encouraging dishonest claims or inaccurate information on returns.

The IRS emphasizes that its first form of contact is almost always through official mail sent via the U.S. Postal Service not electronic messages.

For more information on how to recognize and avoid tax scams, visit

www.irs.gov/help/tax-scams/recognize-tax-scams-and-fraud.

0
Comments on this article
0

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Georgia Bulldogs Coverage

mobile apps

Everything you love about wsbradio.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!