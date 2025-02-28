Investigators determine cause of Atlanta apartment fire that killed 3 young children

ATLANTA — Atlanta fire investigators have determined the cause of a fire at the Country Oaks Apartment complex that claimed the lives of three young children on Feb. 19.

Fire officials say electrical issues caused an apartment fire that led to the deaths of four-year-old Jhacari White, one-year-old Xyla White and nine-month-old Xhalia White. Investigators say the fire started in the kitchen and damage was contained to an upstairs apartment unit.

All three children and two adults were out of the apartment when fire fighters arrived.

All three children were rushed to Grady Memorial Hospital for smoke inhalation, but did not survive their injuries.

Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens came to the apartment to speak with those mourning after the tragic fire.

“As a father of a child who grew up in a very similar community, my heart goes out to this family,” Dickens said. “It’s just a tragedy.”