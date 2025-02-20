Three infants killed in apartment fire in SW Atlanta

ATLANTA, GA — Three young children are dead after a fire broke out on the second floor of an apartment in the Country Oaks Apartment complex on Fairburn Road in southwest Atlanta on Wednesday afternoon.

Fire officials said the children suffered from smoke inhalation and were taken to Grady Memorial Hospital. On Wednesday night, fire officials confirmed that despite life-saving efforts, all three children died.

The children’s identities have not been released, but officials confirmed their ages were 2-years-old, 3-years-old, and 10-months-old.

Atlanta Fire and Rescue says two adults received treatment at the scene.

Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens came to the apartment to speak with those mourning the tragic loss.

“As a father of a child who grew up in a very similar community, my heart goes out to this family as we’re dealing with a tragic situation where three children, three infants passed away today,” Dickens said.

The fire started in the kitchen and damage was contained to an upstairs apartment unit.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, but officials are suggesting it may have resulted from an electrical issue.