Insurance company sues Rockdale County BioLab

By Veronica Waters
Many are still experiencing negative effects after a fire at the BioLab facility released toxins in the air.
Fire biolab Rockdale Many are still experiencing negative effects after a fire at the BioLab facility released toxins in the air. (Source: WSBTV)
ROCKDALE COUNTY, GA — Biolab is hit with a federal lawsuit over last year’s toxic chemical fire in Rockdale County.

Negligence, carelessness, and recklessness are what Verlan Fire Insurance Co. says caused Biolab ‘s massive toxic chemical fire and that cloud, which blanketed Rockdale County.

Verlan Fire Insurance Co. is a subsidiary of Hanover Insurance.

Now, the insurance company is suing Biolab and its parent companies to recoup more than $20M.

It says it was forced to pay out in damages to a manufacturing company about a mile away. The lawsuit alleges Biolab had no adequate fire protection system or emergency response plan.

Biolab has insisted that its method of storing chemicals was not inherently dangerous.

