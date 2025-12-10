INIU recalls 210,000 power banks sold on Amazon due to fire risk

A popular portable charger sold online is being recalled over concerns it could overheat and catch fire.

INIU has recalled about 210,000 of its BI-B41 power banks after receiving multiple reports of the devices overheating. According to federal safety officials, 11 of those incidents involved fires that caused more than $380,000 in property damage and led to three people suffering minor burns.

The recalled product is the INIU 10,000mAh power bank, sold in black or blue with the company logo and a paw-print LED indicator on the front. Model and serial information are printed on the back. Only units with serial numbers 000G21, 000H21, 000I21 and 000L21 are part of the recall.

Officials urge consumers to stop using the chargers immediately because lithium-ion batteries can pose a fire hazard during disposal. Regulators warn not to place them in household trash or regular recycling bins.

Consumers can verify their serial number and register for a full refund through INIU’s recall page.

The recall was announced December 5 by the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission.