Improvement needed for safety on Georgia roads, reports find

ATLANTA — A new report by a group that advocates for safer roads finds traffic fatalities outpaced homicides last year across metro Atlanta.

Clayton, Cobb, DeKalb, Fulton, and Gwinnett counties recorded 425 traffic deaths in 2024, compared with 410 homicides.

The report by Propel ATL finds DeKalb County led the pack with 121 deaths.

Fulton saw the most serious injuries caused by traffic crashes— and the highest number of serious injuries of cyclists and pedestrians.

The report points to racial disparities with 61% of all traffic fatalities last year happening in predominantly black neighborhoods.

Georgia ranks in the yellow for caution when it comes to overall road safety according to the Advocates for Highway and Auto Safety.

In 2023, the state saw more than 1,600 fatalities on the roads costing more than $18B.

While the state has some safety measures in place, Cathy Chase president of Advocates for Highway and Auto Safety says their “Roadmap to Safety” report offers solutions.

“The efforts that need improvement include a good Rear Seat Belt Law, Rear Facing Through Age 2, and putting children in the backseat through age 12.”

The report also recommends the state add more supervised driving hours and even bar new drivers from using cellphones even if they are hands free.