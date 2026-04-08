Illegal hemp with a retail value of nearly $5 million seized at metro Atlanta warehouse

ATLANTA — An investigation is underway after authorities seized nearly $5 million in illegal hemp products and more than 100 pounds of marijuana from a metro Atlanta warehouse.

The Georgia Department of Agriculture said the operation took place in DeKalb County on March 26.

Officials seized 120 pounds of marijuana along with approximately $4.8 million in illegal hemp products based on retail value.

Multiple people were taken into custody and are facing trafficking charges.

“The Georgia Department of Agriculture has zero tolerance for those that attempt to sell marijuana falsely advertised as hemp or hemp products that are illegal under Georgia law,” said Agriculture Commissioner Tyler J. Harper.

“While we look forward to continuing to work closely with hemp license holders making good faith efforts to maintain compliance with state law, we will also continue to aggressively pursue bad actors who undermine public safety and put Georgians at risk,” Harper said.

Officials said the investigation remains ongoing and additional charges are possible.