Ilegal weapons, suitcases full of marijuana found in DeKalb County home after GBI raid

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Drugs and illegal weapons were found at a home in Stonecrest this week after police and the Georgia Bureau of Investigation West Metro Regional Drug Enforcement Office executed a search warrant.

NewsChopper 2 was over the scene Wednesday afternoon, where there was at least one SWAT vehicle at a home on Winslow Crossing. The DeKalb County Police Department’s SWAT team assisted the agents in executing the warrant and it appeared that the home’s garage door had been broken down.

According to officials with the GBI, agents found a large amount of illegal drugs and weapons inside the home.

Officials told Channel 2 Action News that so far, no one is in custody.

The investigation is active and ongoing.

